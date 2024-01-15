UNICEF's Urgent Appeal: A Cry for Afghanistan's Children Amidst Winter and Ruins

UNICEF has issued an urgent appeal for support for nearly 100,000 children reeling from the devastating earthquakes that rocked the western Afghan province of Herat in October. The earthquakes, which began on October 7, claimed over 1,000 lives, obliterated 21,000 homes, and shattered the livelihoods of countless people across multiple districts of Herat. The onset of a harsh winter has further exacerbated the situation, negatively impacting reconstruction efforts and posing a serious threat to lives.

Children at High Risk

Children, who are still grappling with the loss and trauma inflicted by the earthquakes, are particularly susceptible to the harsh winter conditions. Most of those affected by the earthquakes are living in tents, which are ill-equipped to provide adequate insulation against the cold. Fran Equiza, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, emphasized the vulnerability of children in these conditions.

Desperate Need for Humanitarian Aid

The need for urgent humanitarian aid is most pronounced in Zindah Jan, one of the districts hardest hit by the earthquakes. Families are struggling to survive the winter without enough heating, warm clothing, or blankets. Recent philanthropic efforts by Afghans have resulted in the distribution of hundreds of new houses in Herat, but this falls far short of the overwhelming demand for housing among those displaced by the earthquakes.

UNICEF's Appeal for Support

UNICEF has urgently appealed for $1.4 billion to meet the humanitarian and basic needs of 19.4 million Afghans, including the nearly 100,000 children at risk in earthquake-stricken Herat. The organization is striving to provide clean water, establish temporary health facilities, distribute blankets and winter clothing, set up temporary learning spaces, and offer cash assistance to those affected. However, the survival of these children is hanging in the balance if adequate support and services are not forthcoming.