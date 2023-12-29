en English
Afghanistan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:41 am EST
UN Security Council to Vote on Independent Assessment of Afghanistan: Implications and Expectations

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is preparing to vote on a draft resolution regarding the current situation in Afghanistan. The draft resolution, proposed by Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), responds to the need for an independent assessment of Afghanistan mandated by the earlier resolution 2679, on March 16.

Independent Assessment and Recommendations

The upcoming resolution signifies a sustained international spotlight on Afghanistan, which has been gripped by uncertainty since the US-led forces’ withdrawal and the Taliban’s subsequent takeover. The independent assessment is expected to examine the present conditions in Afghanistan, including humanitarian needs, governance, security, and human rights issues.

Notably, the draft emphasizes a holistic approach among political, humanitarian, and development sectors and includes four main recommendations for global endeavors in Afghanistan. The draft’s negotiations have seen contentious discussions among Council members, with the UK and US supporting the initial draft, while China and Russia call for careful consideration and further evaluation.

Afghanistan’s Future

The outcome of the vote and the ensuing assessment could shape future UN actions and international engagement with Afghanistan. The resolution points towards the necessity to adhere to international obligations, commence the process of establishing an inclusive constitution, and address the human rights situation in Afghanistan. It also advocates for the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan to foster interaction between international and Afghan stakeholders and promote coordination, as well as advance intra-Afghan peace talks.

Additionally, the UN chief António Guterres is expected to convene a second meeting on Afghanistan in February 2024, in which representatives of the Islamic Emirate and resistance forces will be invited. However, the Islamic Emirate will not be able to veto any decisions at the meeting, making for a challenging diplomatic landscape.

UNSC and the Islamic Emirate

The Islamic Emirate has expressed its desire to maintain good relations with the world within the framework of Islamic laws and aims to resolve all issues through dialogue. However, they have opposed the appointment of another UN envoy for Afghanistan and criticized UN meetings on Afghanistan for not presenting the country’s realities accurately.

As the world awaits the UNSC’s decision, the future of Afghanistan remains delicately poised, balancing the needs of its citizens, the stance of the Islamic Emirate, and the concerns of the international community. The resolution, and its subsequent implementation, could be pivotal in determining the country’s trajectory in the coming years.

Afghanistan International Affairs
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

