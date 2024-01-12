UN Concerned Over Taliban’s Arbitrary Detention of Women for Hijab Violations

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over the arbitrary arrests and detentions of Afghan women and girls by the Taliban for alleged violations of the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, dress code. This crackdown, initiated by the Taliban since January 1 in Kabul and Daykundi provinces, involves the de facto Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and the police, who have been active in their enforcement measures. Allegations of ill-treatment, extortion, and incommunicado detention relating to these arrests are currently under investigation by UNAMA.

Taliban’s Enforced Hijab Decree

Reports suggest that the Taliban has been enforcing this dress code with a heavy hand, leading to a disproportionate impact on women from religious and ethnic minorities. If a woman is detained for non-compliance with the hijab decree, a male guardian must sign a letter promising the woman’s future adherence to the dress code, with a risk of punishment for non-compliance. This has led to dangerous and demeaning situations for the women and girls involved, escalating the risks they face in society.

UNAMA’s Stand Against Arbitrary Detentions

The UNAMA has called for the immediate release of those women and girls detained under these circumstances. The mission’s concern revolves around the enormous stigma associated with detentions and the subsequent destruction of public trust. Furthermore, the UNAMA reiterates Afghanistan’s commitment to international human rights instruments, highlighting the importance of upholding these commitments even under the current regime.

Dismissal of Concerns by the Taliban

Despite the concerns raised by UNAMA, the Taliban has dismissed these allegations as propaganda. The Taliban’s chief spokesman stated that Afghan women observe hijab voluntarily and claimed there is no need for force. However, the UNAMA’s documentation of the campaigns by the police and the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice tell a different story, emphasizing the importance of ongoing vigilance regarding the situation of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.