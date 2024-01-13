Torkham Border Closure: Pakistani Visa Demand Halts Afghan Cargo Trucks

In a significant move that has disrupted cross-border trade, Pakistan has closed the Torkham border crossing for cargo trucks coming from Afghanistan. The decision, reportedly enforced late Friday, comes after Pakistani authorities demanded that Afghan truck drivers possess valid visas and passports. The closure has left dozens of trucks, many carrying perishable items, in a standstill on both sides of the often contentious border.

Trade Disruption at the Torkham Border

The Torkham border serves as a vital commercial artery and trade route for Pakistan to Central Asian countries. The border’s closure has significantly affected the flow of goods, with trucks carrying critical supplies left stranded. The abrupt decision highlights the ongoing challenges in cross-border transportation and trade between the two countries and underscores the need for robust diplomatic discussions to address the issue.

Tensions Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The border closure is not an isolated event but part of a larger pattern of rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The ongoing expulsion of Afghans by Pakistani authorities, with over half a million deportations in recent months, has added to the strain. The presence of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan has been another point of contention, further complicating the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Seeking a Solution: Ongoing Talks

Despite the current standoff at the border, officials from both sides are engaging in discussions to resolve the issue. The Media and Information Center of Nangarhar province reported that talks are underway, and progress is anticipated soon. Naqibullah Safi, the CEO of the Afghanistan-Pakistan joint chamber of commerce, confirmed the enforcement of the visa and passport policy, highlighting the need for a speedy resolution to resume the cross-border trade.

In conclusion, the closure of the Torkham border crossing has raised significant concerns about the future of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The situation calls for swift diplomatic action and streamlined visa procedures to prevent further disruptions and ensure the smooth flow of goods across the border.