Afghanistan

TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights – January 10, 2024

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights – January 10, 2024

TOLOnews, a leading Afghan news outlet, delivered its daily 6pm news broadcast on January 10, 2024. This program, a mainstay in Afghan households, likely covered a diverse array of local and international topics pertinent to Afghanistan, including political developments, security issues, economic conditions, and cultural events. Here are some of the highlights from the broadcast.

Revival of Afghan Aviation Sector

Marking a significant development in Afghanistan’s aviation sector, the Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Air Arabia flights to Kabul’s international airport. The first Air Arabia flight landed on Wednesday, initiating a daily flight routine between Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and Kabul. This comes after a complete halt of international airlines to Afghanistan post the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. The resumption of flights followed a deal signed by the Taliban allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan.

Taliban’s Crackdown on Women

TOLOnews reported on the Taliban’s intensifying crackdown on perceived violations of their draconian dress code for women. Dozens of women and girls have been rounded up in Kabul, highlighting a disturbing escalation in the Taliban’s repression of women’s rights since their retaking of Afghanistan. Reactions from the international community and analysis from political experts were included in the broadcast.

Securing the State Against Terrorism

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in eastern Kabul targeting a vehicle, resulting in at least three fatalities. This marks the second deadly attack by the terrorist group in Afghanistan within a week, showing continued threats to security in the region, despite the Taliban’s assumption of power. The previous attack occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, with at least five fatalities.

Such is the nature of news in Afghanistan, a country at the crossroads of change, conflict, and hope. The TOLOnews 6pm broadcast, a beacon of journalism in the region, continues to shine light on these developments, providing its viewers with invaluable insights into the evolving narrative of Afghanistan’s future.

0
Afghanistan International Affairs Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

