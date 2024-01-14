en English
Afghanistan

The Unyielding Spirit of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan: Frontier Gandhi

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
The Unyielding Spirit of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan: Frontier Gandhi

Known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan emerged as a prominent figure in the Indian independence movement, with a particular focus on non-violent resistance. His philosophy was deeply rooted in the Islamic principles of ‘Sabr’ — patience and righteousness. A believer in unity, social reform, and peace among the Pakhtoon people, Ghaffar Khan founded the Khudai Khidmatgar, or ‘Servants of God’. This movement, also known as the ‘Red Shirts’, was seen as a threat to the British colonial authorities, with a non-violent Pathan seen as inconceivable.

The Birth of the Khudai Khidmatgar

Originally a social reform organization, Khudai Khidmatgar aimed to promote education and end blood feuds among the Pashtun people in the North-West Frontier Province of British India. Ghaffar Khan’s commitment to non-violence and his dedication to the Pakhtoon people’s welfare set the tone for the movement. The organization lost many workers during the struggle for independence, but they remained firm in their commitment to non-violence.

The Qissa Khawani Bazaar Massacre

The British colonial authorities responded with brutality to the non-violent resistance, most notably in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar massacre in Peshawar on April 23, 1930. This event saw the killing of around 400 Khudai Khidmatgar members. Despite the violence, Ghaffar Khan’s movement remained dedicated to discipline, self-reliance, and service, with volunteers taking oaths of purity and commitment to their cause.

Ghaffar Khan’s Vision and Legacy

Ghaffar Khan worked tirelessly for religious harmony, advocating for unity and love across all religions. He sought to educate both men and women in these principles and founded schools that offered modern education and vocational skills while promoting the Pashto language and literature. His relationship with Mahatma Gandhi was one of mutual respect and shared values, with both leaders living ascetic lives dedicated to their cause. The partition of India was a deep disappointment to Ghaffar Khan, as it betrayed his vision of a united and independent India. Following the partition, the Khudai Khidmatgar movement was suppressed in Pakistan, and Ghaffar Khan faced imprisonment and persecution. Yet, his legacy continues to inspire, and he was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1987. Ghaffar Khan passed away in 1988, his funeral serving as a rare moment of peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as a ceasefire allowed thousands to pay their respects.

Afghanistan History
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

