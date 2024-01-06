The Perils of Protest: Bibi Gul’s Struggle under Taliban Rule

In the heart of Kunduz, Afghanistan, a young woman named Bibi Gul dared to protest on the streets, raising her voice against the oppressive Taliban regime. Her act of resistance, however, was met with swift and brutal retaliation. In late September 2021, Gul found herself in the grip of the Taliban, arrested and subjected to two days of harsh maltreatment.

Fighting for Freedom in the Face of Fear

Gul’s ordeal did not end with her release. The walls of her home morphed into a new prison as her family imposed severe restrictions on her, cutting off her communication with friends and the outside world. Before the Taliban’s takeover, Gul was preparing to sit for university entrance exams, a testament to her dreams of higher education. But under the regime’s stifling control, her aspirations were shattered, her pursuit of knowledge abruptly halted.

Unity and Solidarity Women’s Movement

Unfortunate as it is, Bibi Gul’s experience is not an isolated incident. Several other brave women belonging to the Unity and Solidarity Women’s Movement in Kunduz have reported similar stories of arrest, torture, and psychological trauma at the hands of the Taliban. These women, who dared to protest and seek education, find themselves facing systemic oppression, their lives fraught with challenges and risks under Taliban rule.

World’s Concern Over Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

Under the Taliban’s rule, women in Afghanistan face severe repression, including arbitrary detention and torture of women’s rights activists, restrictions on education, work, travel, and public life. The international community, including the UN Special Rapporteur and the US, have expressed their concerns and called for the Taliban to respect women’s rights. Yet, despite these pleas, the Taliban continue their crackdown on women, imposing harsh dress codes, banning education and employment, and restricting access to public spaces. This grim reality paints a stark picture of women’s rights under Taliban rule, a picture that has drawn the world’s attention, eliciting concern, and criticism.