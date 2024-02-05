Tens of Thousands of Afghan Local US Employees Await Special Immigrant Visa Evacuation

In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, nearly 80,000 former local employees of the United States find themselves on the precipice of uncertainty. Eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), these individuals, once colleagues to American forces, now await evacuation amidst escalating fears of reprisals.

Staggering Numbers and Snail-paced Progress

As the eighth month of the year concludes, a meager 10,800 applicants have received preliminary approval for evacuation. The fate of an overwhelming 67,000, however, hangs in the balance, their applications yet to be processed. Fearing retaliation from the Taliban, many of these erstwhile local employees have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

The Arduous Journey to Obtain a Special Immigrant Visa

The pathway to obtaining a SIV has become increasingly steep and long-winded. Applicants must furnish a plethora of documents, including a recommendation letter, HR verification, personal information, passport, DS-157 form, details of threats faced, and a previous duty card. The approval process, which previously took a relatively swift three months, now stretches beyond a year.

Living in Limbo: The Human Cost of Delay

A case in point is an Afghan engineer who, along with his family, has been stranded in Pakistan for over a year, trapped in the bureaucratic labyrinth of the SIV process. Thousands like him live each day shrouded in stress and uncertainty, their lives in limbo as they hope for a lifeline from the United States. The delay in evacuating these individuals and their families serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of administrative delay.