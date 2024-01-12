en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Teenage Girls Arrested in Kabul: The Taliban’s Unyielding Grip on Women’s Rights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Teenage Girls Arrested in Kabul: The Taliban’s Unyielding Grip on Women’s Rights

In a chilling reminder of the stringent control the Taliban exerts over women’s lives in Afghanistan, girls as young as 16 have been arrested in Kabul for not adhering to the group’s strict hijab rules. In an alarming clampdown on women’s rights, these young women have been taken into custody from various locations, including shopping centers, language classes, and street markets, accused of promoting the wearing of ‘bad hijab’ and using makeup.

Return to Power and the Onset of Restrictions

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights, including access to education, employment, and public life. In May 2022, they mandated that women be fully covered, showing only their eyes, catapulting the nation back to an era of repressive control and gender discrimination.

The Tale of Lale: A Victim of Taliban’s Brutality

One of the arrested girls, 16-year-old Lale, shared her harrowing encounter with the Taliban. She was detained and beaten for trying to reason with the officers. Her father too fell victim to their brutality for failing to raise his daughters according to Taliban’s moral standards. After community elders intervened, Lale was released on the condition that she would not leave her home without a head covering and was barred from attending her English language classes.

Taliban’s Defense and International Outrage

The Taliban’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, defended these arrests as parental concerns about foreign influence on their daughters. However, these actions have been vehemently condemned by human rights organizations, branding them as further violations of women’s rights. The United Nations Security Council’s request for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban on women’s rights fell on deaf ears as the Taliban rejected external interventions.

These oppressive measures have ignited outrage, pushing the community to respond with demonstrations demanding the release of the detained women and the prevention of further arrests. Yet, the Taliban’s grip on power continues to tighten, sending a chilling message to the women of Afghanistan and the world.

0
Afghanistan Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
3 hours ago
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
In a chilling showdown at Mohali, the Indian cricket team triumphed over Afghanistan in the inaugural match of the Twenty20 International series, demonstrating their prowess in the shorter format of the game. The victory was largely owing to an extraordinary exhibition by Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube, who hammered an unbeaten half-century and claimed a wicket,
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
Shivam Dube's Stellar Performance Guides India to Victory in T20I Against Afghanistan
6 hours ago
Shivam Dube's Stellar Performance Guides India to Victory in T20I Against Afghanistan
UK Considers Reestablishing Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan Amidst Prevalent Challenges
6 hours ago
UK Considers Reestablishing Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan Amidst Prevalent Challenges
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan: Global Aid Pours In
3 hours ago
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan: Global Aid Pours In
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
4 hours ago
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
5 hours ago
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
4 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
9 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
9 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
9 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
11 mins
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
12 mins
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
14 mins
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
16 mins
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
16 mins
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app