Teenage Girls Arrested in Kabul: The Taliban’s Unyielding Grip on Women’s Rights

In a chilling reminder of the stringent control the Taliban exerts over women’s lives in Afghanistan, girls as young as 16 have been arrested in Kabul for not adhering to the group’s strict hijab rules. In an alarming clampdown on women’s rights, these young women have been taken into custody from various locations, including shopping centers, language classes, and street markets, accused of promoting the wearing of ‘bad hijab’ and using makeup.

Return to Power and the Onset of Restrictions

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women’s rights, including access to education, employment, and public life. In May 2022, they mandated that women be fully covered, showing only their eyes, catapulting the nation back to an era of repressive control and gender discrimination.

The Tale of Lale: A Victim of Taliban’s Brutality

One of the arrested girls, 16-year-old Lale, shared her harrowing encounter with the Taliban. She was detained and beaten for trying to reason with the officers. Her father too fell victim to their brutality for failing to raise his daughters according to Taliban’s moral standards. After community elders intervened, Lale was released on the condition that she would not leave her home without a head covering and was barred from attending her English language classes.

Taliban’s Defense and International Outrage

The Taliban’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, defended these arrests as parental concerns about foreign influence on their daughters. However, these actions have been vehemently condemned by human rights organizations, branding them as further violations of women’s rights. The United Nations Security Council’s request for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban on women’s rights fell on deaf ears as the Taliban rejected external interventions.

These oppressive measures have ignited outrage, pushing the community to respond with demonstrations demanding the release of the detained women and the prevention of further arrests. Yet, the Taliban’s grip on power continues to tighten, sending a chilling message to the women of Afghanistan and the world.