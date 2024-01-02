en English
Afghanistan

Taliban’s Education Ban: The Shattered Dreams of Afghan Women

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
In the wake of the Taliban’s ban on women’s education beyond sixth grade, Afghanistan is experiencing a profound shift in the lives of its female students. The restrictions, which extend to universities, have led to a generation of girls falling behind in education, filled with uncertainty about their futures. The World Bank warns that this policy will have disastrous consequences not just for the women, but also for Afghanistan’s economic prospects.

Maria Malikzada: a Dream Deferred

Maria Malikzada, a 25-year-old Afghan woman, had her dreams shattered by these restrictions. With plans to become a lawyer and work for an NGO, her future was promising until the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s employment came into effect. Forced into an early marriage, Malikzada expresses a deep sense of emptiness and loss of purpose due to the ban.

Sofia Orya: Persistence Against Odds

For Sofia Orya, a 16-year-old from Kabul, the ban deprived her of her dream to become a pilot. Power outages and internet issues led to her quitting her English courses. However, in the face of these challenges, she persists. Despite the ban, she continues to take private English lessons, longing for any learning opportunity she can find.

Wurranga Arif: A Ray of Hope

Wurranga Arif, a 19-year-old aspiring to study electrical engineering, managed to navigate the restrictions and obtain a scholarship to study in Dubai. However, she understands that even with a degree, her prospects for working in her field in Afghanistan are dim due to the Taliban’s restrictive policies on female education and employment.

These personal accounts highlight the significant setbacks for Afghan women’s rights and the country’s potential growth since the Taliban’s takeover. They also underscore an undercurrent of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. The struggle for women’s education in Afghanistan continues, as does the fight for their future.

Afghanistan Education
