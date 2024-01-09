Taliban’s ‘Bad Hijab’ Arrests Heighten Concerns Over Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s recent arrest of women in Kabul for wearing a “bad hijab” has heightened concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan. These arrests are seen by women’s rights activists as a pretense to further restrict and exclude women from public life. Sanam Kabiri, a prominent figure from the rights group Unity and Solidarity of Afghan Women, interprets these arrests as attempts to deter women from stepping out.

Taliban’s Defense and the International Response

Abdul Ghafar Farooq, the Taliban spokesperson for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, confirmed the arrests but did not specify the number of women or the nature of their dress code violations. Activists suggest that attire such as jeans, tight clothes, or colored scarves could make women targets. Since retaking power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed numerous repressive measures on women, including bans on education, work, travel, and visiting parks or gyms. The United Nations and other international actors have expressed concern and called for the protection of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Condemnation and Calls for Action

The recent arrests have been met with widespread condemnation from the UN, human rights activists, and the U.S. State Department. They have called for the immediate release of the detained women and an end to the arbitrary arrests. Women’s rights activist Deeba Farahmand highlighted the continuing violence and oppression against women, including arrests, imprisonment, and torture. However, the Taliban reject these claims, stating their actions are lawful under Sharia law.

Continued International Pressure

The international community continues to urge the Taliban to respect women’s rights and form an inclusive government. The arrest of women over their attire is a stark reminder of the role that international pressure may play in shaping the future of women’s rights in Afghanistan. The world watches with bated breath as the fate of Afghan women hangs in the balance.