Afghanistan

Taliban Enforces Dress Code in Kabul: Women Arrested for ‘Bad Hijab’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Taliban Enforces Dress Code in Kabul: Women Arrested for ‘Bad Hijab’

In a move that underlines the Taliban’s return to its hardline roots, the group has confirmed the arrests of women in Kabul, Afghanistan, for non-adherence to their imposed dress code, specifically for wearing what they term as a “bad hijab”. This is the first enforcement action of its kind since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Enforcement by Female Officers

Abdul Ghafar Farooq, the spokesman for the Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Ministry, did not provide specific details regarding the number of women arrested or the criteria determining a “bad hijab”. However, he confirmed that these arrests were conducted by female police officers post repeated advisories being ignored.

Back in May 2022, the Taliban issued a decree mandating that women only show their eyes, implicitly suggesting the wearing of the burqa. The arrested women now face either judicial proceedings or a potential release on strict bail. Farooq also declared that such arrests would be applicable nationwide for any woman failing to adhere to the hijab requirement.

Restrictions on Afghan Women

This crackdown on clothing is part of a broader range of restrictions the Taliban has imposed on Afghan women and girls. These limitations extend to education, employment, and even access to public spaces, drastically affecting their lives and freedoms.

Global Condemnation and Concerns

The international community has met this enforcement action with considerable scrutiny. The UN Security Council has been advocating for a special envoy to address issues with the Taliban, particularly regarding gender and human rights.

The U.S. State Department has also expressed concerns about the Taliban’s repressive policies and their impact on Afghan society. They believe these actions are counterproductive to the Taliban’s efforts to normalize relations with the international community.

The enforcement of this dress code and the subsequent arrest of women illustrate the regression in women’s rights under the Taliban. It is a stark reminder of the group’s fundamentalist interpretation of Islamic law and its implications for the women of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

