Afghanistan

Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations

In a significant escalation of their crackdown on women’s freedoms, the Taliban in Afghanistan have reportedly detained numerous women in Kabul over alleged violations of the group’s stringent dress code. This was confirmed by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, who indicated that the arrests were brief and that the women were either released on bail or sent to judicial authorities for further investigation. However, evidence from social media and family accounts suggests a more coercive approach, including demands for money and documentation as penalties.

Modeling clothes under Taliban’s watch

According to Mujahid, the women involved in modeling clothes were advised in front of their families and released within hours, without any imprisonment. This statement, however, contrasts sharply with the severity of the allegations and the known practices of the Taliban. Since reclaiming power in August 2021, the Taliban has reintroduced severe restrictions, barring girls from education beyond the age of 12, prohibiting women from participating in sports, working in many sectors, and even traveling without a male chaperone.

International reaction to dress code violations

The United Nations special envoy for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained women, citing further restrictions on women’s rights. Human rights organizations and diplomatic missions have also condemned the arrests as a violation of international law and Afghan customs.

Taliban’s ‘Vice and Virtue Ministry’

The Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has confirmed the arrests, stating that women are being detained for not wearing the mandated ‘chadori’. The ministry has imposed strict penalties on women and their male guardians for violations, sparking outrage and condemnation from the international community. The Taliban’s approach is reminiscent of their oppressive rule in the 1990s, sending female abuse survivors to prison to ‘protect’ them from their abusers.

The recent actions of the Taliban, which include arresting women directly for dress code violations, represent an escalation in their crackdown on women’s freedoms. These actions have sparked global concern and condemnation, with protests organized to bring global attention and intervention from human rights organizations.

Afghanistan Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

