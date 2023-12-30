en English
Afghanistan

Taliban Criticizes UN’s Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:20 pm EST
The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have voiced their disapproval over the United Nations Security Council’s decision to appoint a special envoy to advocate for gender and human rights in the country. This development comes amid mounting international concerns about the treatment of women and girls since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021.

Taliban’s Criticism of UN’s Special Envoy Appointment

The proposed envoy is tasked with monitoring and promoting the advancement of gender equality and the protection of human rights, especially those of women and girls. However, the Taliban has labeled this intervention as “unnecessary,” seemingly viewing it as an infringement on their sovereignty or unwarranted interference in their domestic affairs.

International Reaction and Implications

This stance is likely to exacerbate existing tensions between the Taliban-led Afghanistan and the international community, given the historical context of the Taliban’s past and ongoing policies towards women’s rights and human rights in general.

Human Rights Under Taliban Rule

Reports of human rights abuses have been increasing since the Taliban’s takeover, with many individuals and organizations expressing serious concerns about the situation. The UN’s move to appoint a special envoy is seen as a crucial step towards promoting stability and facilitating humanitarian aid in the country, despite challenges and objections from some Council members. The resolution emphasizes the importance of Afghan women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in the process, and mandates timely reporting back to the Security Council.

As the Taliban continues to push back against international intervention and scrutiny, the prospects for human rights and gender equality in Afghanistan remain uncertain. The UN Security Council’s resolution and the appointment of the special envoy are critical attempts to address these pressing issues, but the ultimate outcome will depend on the Taliban’s willingness to cooperate and engage in constructive dialogue.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

