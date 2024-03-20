Taliban bans women working in Nangarhar carpet-weaving factories over claims of inappropriate hijabs

Amid escalating restrictions on women's rights and employment in Afghanistan, the Taliban's de facto authorities have implemented a new ban, compelling hundreds of women to cease working in carpet-weaving factories across six districts in Nangarhar. This decision has not only stripped nearly 900 women of their livelihoods but has also intensified the economic strain on families reliant on these primary breadwinners. The ban, justified by claims of inappropriate attire and the absence of male chaperones, reflects the Taliban's ongoing efforts to enforce their stringent interpretation of Islamic law.

Immediate Impact on Local Economy and Families

Factory managers and workers alike have expressed their dismay and concern over the ban's immediate effects. Abdullah, a factory manager, revealed how the Taliban's decision abruptly ended the long-standing employment of women in his establishment, emphasizing the aligned work environment with Islamic principles prior to the ban. Zarbibi, a veteran carpet weaver, shared her deep worries about the future, highlighting the significant economic hardships her family now faces without her income. This narrative is not isolated, as similar stories of despair and uncertainty echo across the affected districts.

Taliban's Broader Agenda and International Response

The ban in Nangarhar is part of a wider crackdown by the Taliban on women's participation in public and professional life since their return to power in August 2021. Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban have progressively imposed restrictions that severely limit women's rights to work, education, and freedom of movement. International organizations and human rights advocates have condemned these actions, calling for a global response to recognize and counteract the Taliban's treatment of women as a form of gender apartheid.

Looking Ahead: Consequences and Concerns

As efforts to address the ban's repercussions unfold, the future remains uncertain for the affected women and their families. With the Taliban's history of imposing similar prohibitions across various sectors, the economic and social impacts are expected to deepen, pushing more families into poverty. This situation highlights a critical challenge for the international community in balancing the urgent need to support Afghan women and girls while navigating the complexities of diplomatic engagement with the Taliban regime.