Afghanistan

Taliban and Iran Hold Talks in Kabul, Condemn Daesh and Discuss Economic Cooperation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Taliban and Iran Hold Talks in Kabul, Condemn Daesh and Discuss Economic Cooperation

In a bid to foster regional cooperation and mutual security, Taliban political representative, Mohammed Abdul Kabir, held a meeting with Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, in Kabul. The discourse revolved around shared concerns, potential collaborations, and the condemnation of Daesh (ISIL) as a common enemy.

Extending Condolences and Condemning Terrorism

Abdul Kabir expressed deep condolences for the terror attack in Kerman, Iran, which claimed over 90 lives. The Taliban leader emphatically condemned the Daesh terrorist group, underscoring it as a common threat for both Afghanistan and Iran. He outlined that the fundamental goal of Daesh is to disrupt regional security and inflict harm on innocent civilians.

A Pledge for Regional Security

He further assured that the Taliban administration is committed to preventing any threats originating from Afghanistan that could impact other nations. Abdul Kabir highlighted Kabul’s proactive efforts to contribute positively to regional security and stability.

Appreciating Iran’s Assistance

Abdul Kabir acknowledged and appreciated Iran’s assistance to Afghanistan and expressed a keen interest in fortifying ties with neighboring countries. The Taliban official’s assurance and commitment towards regional peace and security were mirrored by Qomi, who emphasized Iran’s proactive efforts to include Afghanistan in regional cooperation.

Enhancing Economic Collaboration

Qomi dismissed the potential of divisive elements causing strain in Iran-Afghanistan relations. He reiterated Iran’s readiness for cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade, agriculture, electricity, and mines. The meeting concluded with both officials exploring opportunities for enhancing economic collaboration between Iran and Afghanistan, aiming for a future of shared prosperity and stability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

