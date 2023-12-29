en English
Afghanistan

Switzerland Pledges $4.25M in Aid to Afghanistan Amid Economic Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:58 am EST
Switzerland Pledges $4.25M in Aid to Afghanistan Amid Economic Crisis

Switzerland has demonstrated its solidarity with the Afghan people, pledging a total of $4.25 million in aid. The announcement came from the Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan, reflecting the European nation’s commitment to humanitarian efforts and immediate relief to vulnerable populations affected by displacement and natural disasters.

Supporting Afghan Families

The Swiss contribution is primarily aimed at supporting Afghan families returning from Pakistan and those affected by a recent earthquake in the Herat region. The aid comes at a critical juncture for Afghanistan, currently grappling with ongoing economic difficulties and recovery efforts in the aftermath of natural calamities. The Swiss aid is poised to play a substantial role in stabilizing and improving the living conditions of these vulnerable groups.

Afghanistan’s Economic Crisis

The economic crisis in Afghanistan has escalated, triggering an increased demand for humanitarian aid. Economic expert Abdul Nasir Reshtia expressed concerns about the effectiveness of aid alone, underlining the importance of development projects. The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Economy has attributed the surge in poverty to international sanctions.

UNICEF’s Projections and the Taliban’s Response

UNICEF has projected that by 2024, 23.3 million people, including 12.6 million children, will require humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The Taliban administration, however, has disputed this report, emphasizing their commitment to children’s rights. Since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been facing financial, acute humanitarian, and human rights crises, with women and girls being disproportionately affected.

Taliban’s Financial Struggles

The Taliban-led government, cut off from international aid, is experiencing significant financial challenges. In an attempt to generate revenue, they have increased coal exports to neighboring Pakistan. However, the hike in prices and taxes on coal exports has led to importers’ backlash and threats from Chinese energy companies. Infighting within the Taliban, particularly over control of coal mines, and the elimination of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the Education Ministry, has threatened over 5,000 jobs.

Afghanistan Human Rights International Relations
BNN Correspondents

