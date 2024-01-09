Survivors Struggle to Rebuild Three Months After Devastating Earthquake in Western Afghanistan

Three months after a devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rattled Afghanistan’s western region on October 7, 2023, survivors in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province find themselves in a grave battle to rebuild their lives. The earthquake, which caused immense loss of life and injuries, left no home standing in the epicenter.

Anxiety and Resilience Amid Destruction

Residents, now living in temporary canvas-colored tents, are braving severe winter conditions. Their survival hinges on donations and Islamic faith, but a cloud of uncertainty about the future hangs heavy. Habib Rahman, a 43-year-old survivor, vividly recalls the traumatic experience and expresses concern over the psychological impact on children. They’ve lost access to their schools and mosques, integral parts of their routine and identity.

Call for Sustainable Recovery Solutions

Mula Dad Mohammadi, another survivor, mourns the loss of his property and livelihood. He urges for more sustainable recovery solutions, beyond the immediate relief efforts. The international response to the quake has been measured, colored by reluctance to engage with the Taliban-led government. On the same day as the earthquake, a conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel, diverting the world’s attention.

Innovative Approaches to Housing

Despite these challenges, various parties including the Taliban, NGOs, the UN, Afghanistan’s private sector, and the public have stepped up to aid the relief efforts. A new approach to housing is emerging with the construction of innovative, earthquake-resistant ‘super adobe’ homes, funded by donations from the Afghan diaspora.

As thousands of homes are still under construction and survivors require extensive assistance, Nisar Ahmad Ilias, Herat’s local government spokesperson, accentuates the need for continued support. He urges the international community to amplify their aid, marking a plea for humanity amidst the rubble of despair.