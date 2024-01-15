Subh Bahar Restaurant: A Beacon of Female Empowerment in Afghanistan

In the heart of Herat City, western Afghanistan, a beacon of hope and empowerment for women has taken root in the form of a unique culinary establishment. Founded by Malalai Farotan, the Subh Bahar Restaurant has emerged not only as a purveyor of traditional Afghan cuisine but also as an unprecedented platform for women’s employment and social gathering. It stands as the only women’s restaurant in the province, a testament to female entrepreneurship and resilience amidst a challenging socio-political landscape.

Empowering Women Through Employment

In the seven months since its inauguration, the Subh Bahar Restaurant has provided employment to 14 women, offering them a safe and empowering environment to earn a living. At the helm of the kitchen is Maryam Amiri, the restaurant’s chef, who, like Farotan, is committed to creating a supportive and comfortable atmosphere for both female employees and customers.

A Unique Culinary and Cultural Experience

Beyond its role as an employment hub, the Subh Bahar Restaurant serves up an enriching cultural experience. The establishment features a library, inviting customers to immerse themselves in literature while savoring their meals. Furthermore, it is the women-only space that sets the restaurant apart, with all services provided by women for women. The establishment also caters for outside events, broadening its reach and influence.

Call for Greater Support to Female Entrepreneurs

Despite the success of the Subh Bahar Restaurant, Farotan has made a clarion call to the government for more active support of female entrepreneurs. This sentiment is echoed by economic experts and local officials, who recognize the need for a more robust infrastructure to bolster women in business. They highlight the role of organizations like the Women Chambers, Commerce and Investment (WCCI) and the Afghanistan Chambers and Commerce and Investment (ACCI) in this regard. While the local administration claims to facilitate commercial activities, including women’s businesses, through various initiatives, the need for a more targeted approach is palpable.

According to WCCI, 560 women in Herat are officially engaged in business, with thousands more participating informally. A significant minority are also making inroads into modern trade, signaling a shift in societal norms and expectations. Despite the restrictions imposed by the Taliban, including bans on women participating in Eid gatherings and visiting certain restaurants, the women of Afghanistan, like Farotan and Amiri, continue to challenge the status quo and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.