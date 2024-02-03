SIGAR Report Sounds the Alarm: Al-Qaeda's Potential Resurgence in Afghanistan

In a chilling report delivered to the U.S. Congress on February 1st, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has raised the alarm about the potential resurgence of the terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, in Afghanistan. The report comes amid a backdrop of rising violence in the country, with a marked increase in ISIS attacks on Hazaras and Shia communities over the past three months.

Al-Qaeda Leader Calls for Attacks on Embassies

According to the SIGAR report, an Al-Qaeda leader based in Afghanistan has called for attacks on U.S., European, and Israeli embassies and buildings. This development underscores the escalating security threats in the country, despite the Taliban's takeover. The report paints a grim picture of the security situation, with an emphasis on the growing influence of Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations in the region.

Taliban's Alleged Connection with Al-Qaeda

The United Nations Security Council backs SIGAR's findings, revealing that the Taliban continues to maintain relationships with Al-Qaeda. The latter has reportedly established eight new training camps in Afghan provinces such as Ghazni, Logar, Paktia, and Zabul, and an arms depot in Panjshir. These findings contradict the Taliban's public statements denying any links with Al-Qaeda. In response to the allegations, Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has dismissed them as part of a concerted effort to spread false accusations against the Taliban.

Al-Qaeda Members in Taliban Administration

Adding to the concerns is a report from the American magazine, Long War Journal, which claims that Al-Qaeda members hold key positions within the Taliban's current administration. This indicates a deep integration of Al-Qaeda within the Taliban's governing apparatus, further complicating the security situation in Afghanistan. The SIGAR report also covers other aspects, such as America's aid to Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, the economic conditions, and human rights issues under Taliban rule. The report serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan even after the U.S. withdrawal.