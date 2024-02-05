Senate Border Deal Set to Legalize Thousands of Afghan Migrants: Concerns Over Vetting Process Arise

As the dust settles on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new development is emerging amidst the political corridors of Washington. A Senate border deal, currently under negotiation, could potentially legalize tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who were brought to the U.S. by President Biden. These individuals, evacuated as part of a massive humanitarian operation after the U.S. military's departure, may soon find themselves on a pathway to permanent legal residency and citizenship under the proposed Afghan Adjustment Act.

Legalization of Afghan Migrants: A Salient Feature

The proposed legislation, if passed, could grant legal status to at least 36,000 Afghan migrants. Intriguingly, this group includes individuals who have not directly worked with U.S. forces and may not have had a legal basis for evacuation. This development raises pertinent questions about the legality of their current standing within U.S. borders and the implications of their potential legalization.

The Question of Vetting: An Unresolved Concern

While the intention behind the move may be humanitarian, concerns have been raised about the vetting process for these evacuees. Reports suggest that basic information such as full names and birth dates are missing for a significant number of these individuals. There have even been instances where Afghans admitted under 'humanitarian parole' have been flagged as security risks, with some involved in sexual assault cases.

Despite U.S. officials asserting a 'robust screening and vetting architecture' in place, an Office of Inspector General report paints a different picture. It suggests the vetting process is flawed, with thousands of evacuees lacking proper identification. This raises concerns about potential security risks posed by a lack of detailed information about these individuals.

The Implications of the Afghan Adjustment Act

The proposed Afghan Adjustment Act, as part of the broader Senate border deal, could have far-reaching implications. The deal also includes new temporary authority to expel migrants when daily crossings exceed certain thresholds, close loopholes in the humanitarian parole of migrants, and shift the adjudication of asylum claims from immigration courts to specialized U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) asylum officers. As the debate surrounding this deal intensifies, the world watches with bated breath.