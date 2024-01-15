Security Forces Occupy Sufi Poet’s Shrine: A Cloud over Hamza Baba’s 30th Death Anniversary

The revered Pashto Sufi poet and writer, Ameer Hamza Khan Shinwari, known as Hamza Baba, left an indelible mark on Pashto literature and Sufi thought. As his 30th death anniversary on February 18 draws near, literary organizations are gearing up to commemorate his life and works. However, a cloud of unease hangs over the preparations due to the deployment of security forces at Hamza Baba’s mausoleum in Landi Kotal, a move that has hindered access for his disciples and followers.

Security Measures Affecting Access

The security presence, established over a month ago, is purportedly to protect a transit camp for Afghan nationals. The forces have not provided a date for when they will vacate the premises. The mausoleum’s library, once a sanctum of wisdom and knowledge, has been repurposed into a living space for the forces. Visitors wishing to pay their respects are now subjected to interrogations about their identity and the purpose of their visit.

Discontent Among Disciples and Literary Community

Family members, disciples, and local literary organizations have voiced their discontent with the situation. Many have been unable to pay homage to the Sufi poet due to the restrictions imposed. They are calling for the relocation of security personnel to the adjacent transit camp, allowing unfettered access to the mausoleum, particularly as the anniversary approaches.

Concerns Over Commemorative Events

The literary community is concerned that the ongoing occupation will impact the upcoming commemorative events. Hamza Baba’s death anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a profound reminder of his contributions to Pashto literature and Sufi thought. The restrictions imposed by the security forces are seen as an affront to his memory and the values he espoused.