Richard Verma’s Diplomatic Discussions with Pakistan on Afghan Refugee Resettlement

The Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of State, Richard Verma, embarked on a diplomatic journey spanning Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan from January 8th to 12th, with significant conversations taking place in Islamabad, Pakistan. Verma’s high-level meetings with Pakistani authorities focused on strengthening U.S.-Pakistan ties, exploring areas of mutual interest, and boosting bilateral cooperation.

Resettling Afghan Refugees: A Primary Concern

The key subject of discussion was the protection of vulnerable groups and the facilitation of resettlement for eligible Afghans. Amidst Pakistan’s decision to expel 1.7 million Afghan migrants, leading to over half a million individuals returning to Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of State underlined its commitment to assist Afghan refugees. The commitment particularly targets those Afghans who have worked for or on behalf of the U.S. in Afghanistan.

Awaiting Visas: The Afghan Exodus

As a consequence of the expulsion decision, around 25,000 Afghans in Pakistan are currently awaiting U.S. visas to travel to the United States. The situation has underscored the importance of expedited immigrant resettlement processes.

Previous Diplomatic Endeavors

Richard Verma’s visit follows a mission led by Juliette Walz-Noyes, during which American officials met with Pakistani counterparts to discuss joint efforts in protecting vulnerable individuals and accelerating immigrant resettlement in the U.S.