Afghanistan

Revival of Qala-e Nook: A Tale of Resilience and Reconstruction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
Revival of Qala-e Nook: A Tale of Resilience and Reconstruction

In a remarkable tale of resilience and reconstruction, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) has completed the construction of a new village, Qala-e Nook, in the Zinda Jan district of Herat province.

This initiative was undertaken in response to a devastating earthquake that had previously obliterated the area, resulting in 65 fatalities and over 40 injuries.

Rebuilding from the Rubble

The earthquake had reduced the once thriving village to mere rubble. The reconstruction project, which cost a substantial 24 million Afghanis, includes the construction of 31 new houses. Each house, constructed with earthquake-resistant techniques and robust 40-centimeter foundations, accommodates three rooms, a hallway, a kitchen, and a bathroom. The cost of each house is around 500,000 Afghanis.

More than Just Homes

But the GDI’s endeavor didn’t stop at providing housing. The project also includes the creation of essential infrastructure, such as a water supply system with taps placed in front of each house. Further emphasizing the community’s needs, a mosque and a school have also been built. This comprehensive approach to reconstruction underscores an understanding of the broader needs of the community beyond housing.

A Beacon of Hope

The new development has brought tangible relief to the earthquake victims who had been enduring the harsh winter in makeshift tents. Moreover, this initiative holds a unique distinction: it was funded by the salaries of GDI employees. Hayatullah Mahajer Farahi, the press deputy of the Ministry of Information and Culture, has also pledged to extend this benevolence to other affected villages. This marks the first completed reconstruction in Herat province after the earthquake, with ongoing efforts to provide permanent shelter to all victims still residing under tents.

Afghanistan Disaster
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

