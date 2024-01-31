Regional Countries Engage with Taliban Amid Western Isolation Over Human Rights Concerns

In the wake of the Taliban's ascension in Afghanistan, a distinct shift is being observed in international relations. Contrary to Western powers who have mostly shunned the Taliban due to human rights abuses, especially against women and girls, neighboring countries are seeking to engage with the regime. These countries stretch from China to Türkiye, and from Russia to India including Iran, Pakistan, and Central Asian states, as well as Gulf monarchies. The interactions are deemed essential to address pressing security and economic issues.

Transactional Relationships Amid Non-Recognition

Despite the Taliban's non-recognition by international bodies, regional actors are pursuing dealings with Kabul on a case-by-case basis. The focus lies on shared concerns such as trade, water disputes, and combating transnational militancy. Western sanctions pose challenges, but the need for a modus vivendi on mutual interests fuels the dialogue. Notably, some regional players had aspired for a grand bargain with the Taliban, seeking a more inclusive Afghan government. However, due to the Taliban's resistance, they have settled for transactional relationships.

Security Concerns and Economic Cooperation

The regional security agenda is high on the priority list, with countries observing the Taliban's methods of controlling Islamist militant groups with skepticism. The fear of violence spilling over borders has mostly been unproven, yet Pakistan has seen a rise in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), straining relations with the Taliban. Kabul's strategy of relocating militants to subdue their activities contrasts regional preferences for a more direct approach.

Economic cooperation is another area of focus. Decades of war have hindered trade expansion. With improved border management and customs integration, all parties could benefit. Despite the obvious challenges, the potential for growth is significant.

Recommendation for the West

The article underlines that instead of obstructing these regional efforts, the West should either support or at least not hinder them. Regional stability and economic integration are in the broader interest of international peace and security. As the Afghanistan situation evolves, the world's approach to the Taliban regime will be a defining factor in shaping the region's future.