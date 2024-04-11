Rashid Khan's Heroics Help Gujarat Titans End Rajasthan Royals' Unbeaten IPL Run

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday, the Gujarat Titans secured a last-ball victory over the Rajasthan Royals, ending their unbeaten run in the tournament. The star of the show was Afghanistan's spin bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan, whose brilliant performance with both bat and ball helped the Titans clinch a dramatic win.

Advertisment

Chasing a daunting target of 197 runs, the Titans found themselves in trouble at 157/6 in the 17.3 overs. However, Rashid Khan (24 off 11 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11 balls) staged a remarkable comeback, adding 38 runs in just 14 balls to take their team over the line on the final delivery.

Earlier in the match, the Royals had posted an impressive total of 196/3, thanks to half-centuries from Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68*). Despite the Titans' sloppy fielding, which saw both Parag and Samson being dropped, Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell, conceding just 18 runs in his four overs and picking up the vital wicket of Jos Buttler.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Rashid Khan's commitment and all-round abilities, comparing him to England's Ben Stokes. Gavaskar emphasized that coaches and captains value players like Rashid and Stokes, who give their 100% effort in all aspects of the game, even if they don't always deliver on the field.

Advertisment

The loss ended Rajasthan Royals' four-match winning streak in the tournament, while the victory was much-needed for the Gujarat Titans, who had lost their previous three matches. Sai Sudharsan, a member of the Titans squad, said, "We had belief and won the game despite losing a few quick wickets. This victory was essential for Gujarat to gain momentum in the tournament."

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson acknowledged the challenge of analyzing a tough defeat immediately after the match but praised the Gujarat batters for their strong performance. "It's tough to digest a loss like this, but we have to give credit to the Gujarat team for the way they batted and won the game," Samson said.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, the Gujarat Titans will look to build on this momentum and secure a place in the playoffs. With players like Rashid Khan in their ranks, they have the potential to go all the way and lift the trophy.