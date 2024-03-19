Ramadan Brings Sharp Increase in Child Labor Across Kabul, Urgent Calls for Educational Support Rise

With the advent of Ramadan, Kabul has witnessed a significant rise in child labor, underscoring the city's deepening economic woes. Families, driven by necessity, are increasingly relying on their children to contribute financially, a situation that has sparked concern among residents and child rights activists. This surge in child labor not only highlights the economic challenges faced by families but also raises questions about the future of education and welfare for these children in Afghanistan's capital.

Economic Struggles Propel Child Labor

As Ramadan begins, the streets of Kabul fill with the sight of young laborers, a testament to the economic hardships many families face. Children like 10-year-old Yahya find themselves working in vehicle workshops instead of pursuing education. "If our country was developed, life would be better, and we would study; because of economic challenges, we work here to find halal food," Yahya shared. This narrative is common among child laborers in Kabul, who see no alternative but to join the workforce to support their families.

Community Calls for Government Action

Concerned residents and activists in Kabul are urging the Islamic Emirate to prioritize educational opportunities for child laborers. Nisar Ahmad, a local resident, stressed the importance of education, "There are about 40 shops in this area. In each of them, two or three children work as a student; they should learn. We want the government to provide educational opportunities to these children." This sentiment is echoed by children's rights activist Asifa Stanikzai, who advocates for a combined approach of financial aid and educational infrastructure to combat child labor.

Efforts to Combat Child Labor

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has undertaken initiatives to address child labor and begging in Kabul, having identified and assisted over 25,000 children in the past two years through the Red Crescent Society. Despite these efforts, child labor continues to rise, with Save the Children reporting a 38% increase compared to the previous year. The enduring challenge underscores the need for sustained and comprehensive strategies to ensure the welfare and education of Kabul's child laborers.

The surge in child labor in Kabul during Ramadan serves as a stark reminder of the economic challenges and educational deficits facing Afghanistan. As families struggle to survive, the future of the country's children hangs in the balance, calling for urgent and effective intervention from both the government and international community.