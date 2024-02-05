Pakistan's Interim PM Dismisses Afghanistan Threat, Discusses Taliban Control and Unmanaged Weapons

In a decisive departure from previous assertions by Pakistani officials concerning the perceived threat from Afghanistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the incumbent interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, has categorically stated that Afghanistan and its people are not a menace to Pakistan. The statement came during an interview with Geo News Pakistan, marking a significant shift in the country's stance on its volatile neighbor.

Afghanistan's Political Landscape

Kakar emphasized that while the Taliban has indeed seized power in Afghanistan, the group has yet to establish firm control over the central government. He pointed out that expecting a swift consolidation of power is unrealistic, given the recent overthrow of the Ashraf Ghani government. According to Kakar, the grip of the Taliban over Afghanistan is anticipated to intensify progressively.

Taliban's Ties with Al-Qaeda

A report from the United Nations Security Council further complicates the narrative. It reveals that the Taliban continues to retain ties with Al-Qaeda and has established eight new training camps within Afghanistan's borders. This includes four Al-Qaeda facilities and a weapons storehouse in Panjshir. The presence of these facilities underlines the complex security challenges confronting the region.

Implications for International Relations

Kakar underscored the necessity for Afghanistan to deter its territory from being exploited against neighboring nations. This stance is crucial for the country's international relations, particularly at a time when the global community is revisiting its engagement with the Taliban-led government. The recognition of the Taliban regime, Kakar stresses, is a decision that the international community must make collectively.

As far as the type of government in Afghanistan is concerned, Kakar treats it as an internal matter, demonstrating a respect for the country's sovereignty. His tenure as interim Prime Minister has been characterized by robust rhetoric against the Taliban regime and the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

The Security Conundrum

Kakar also raised concerns over the potential misuse of military equipment and weaponry abandoned by the U.S. and other foreign forces in Afghanistan. He fears that these could be turned against Pakistan, thereby exacerbating the security situation. Kakar highlighted the dangers posed by the unregulated weapons and equipment, such as night vision binoculars, seized by the Taliban from Afghan forces. He called for a coordinated approach to tackle this challenge, accusing militants of crossing over from Afghanistan to launch attacks in Pakistan, albeit without providing direct evidence linking the Afghan Taliban to the Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).