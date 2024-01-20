Pakistan's HEC Announces Scholarships for Female Afghan Refugees: A Step Towards Inclusive Education

In a move that underscores the global commitment to education and inclusivity, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has unveiled a unique initiative for Afghan Female refugees. The program, financed by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, offers scholarships for the academic year 2024. These scholarships, administered through the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), will pave the way for two-year Master's degree studies in HEC approved universities in Pakistan.

A Leap Towards Inclusive Education

The initiative is more than just a scholarship program; it serves as a beacon of hope for female Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan. The primary goal is to cultivate a conducive environment for academic and scientific progression, transcending traditional disciplines. More than that, it is a testament to the power of education in fostering social integration and personal development.

Eligibility and Application Process

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the HEC has laid down specific eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess valid Proof of Registration (POR) cards from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON). Furthermore, they need to have an undergraduate degree with a minimum 2.5 CGPA from an HEC-recognised university. However, the opportunity is only open to those who are already enrolled in the first semester of their Master's degree program. Unfortunately, those still awaiting undergraduate results cannot apply at this stage.

How to Apply?

Recognising the need for ease of access, the application process has been streamlined and made available online through the HEC's website. This move not only promotes accessibility but also ensures a wider reach, thus increasing the impact of the program. This is indeed a shining example of harnessing technology to democratise education and empower individuals.