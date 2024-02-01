Pakistan Turns to Alternative Coal Imports Amid Rising Afghan Prices

Pakistan's coal import landscape is undergoing a significant shift. A recent spike in Afghan coal prices has driven the country towards alternatives. Data from the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBTL) paints a compelling picture - a record 493,000 tonnes of coal handled in the first 16 days of January 2024. This figure represents the highest half-month shipments in the past two years.

Driving Forces behind the Shift

Key factors contributing to this surge in imports include the attractive pricing of Richard Bay coal and the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar. Richard Bay coal prices dipped to $98 per tonne in January 2024 from a previous $116 in the second quarter of the fiscal year. This drop in prices coupled with the strengthening of the rupee has made coal imports more financially viable. PIBTL charges around Rs2,000 per tonne for coal unloading at Port Qasim, and the transportation costs for upcountry regions are estimated to be between Rs 6,500-7,000 per tonne.

PIBTL's Growing Role

In the first half of the fiscal year, PIBTL managed approximately 1.9 million tonnes of coal, slightly up from the 1.8 million tonnes handled in the preceding quarter. The closure of the Torkham border crossing has amplified PIBTL's role in coal imports. Cement firms, in particular, have felt the impact, with sea-borne coal imports via PIBTL now catering to 70 percent of their demand, a stark shift from their previous dependence on overland Afghan supplies. This change is not only a result of the escalating cost of Afghan coal but also due to the ongoing trade disruptions.

Implications for the Future

This shift in the source of coal imports, driven by economic factors and trade disruptions, has altered the dynamics of Pakistan's coal market. The growth of PIBTL's role in fulfilling the country's coal needs underscores the strategic importance of the terminal and its potential to shape the future of the coal industry in Pakistan. Amid these shifts, one thing remains clear: the coal market in Pakistan continues to adapt and evolve in response to the changing global and local landscapes.