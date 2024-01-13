en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Pakistan Tightens Border Control with Afghanistan: A Response to Security Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Pakistan Tightens Border Control with Afghanistan: A Response to Security Concerns

In a marked departure from a longstanding practice, Pakistan has imposed stringent controls at a crucial northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan. Afghan truck drivers are now required to present passports and visas, a move that has been motivated by Pakistan’s growing security concerns, specifically towards the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security Concerns Drive Policy Change

The TTP, an ally of the Afghan Taliban, has found safe haven in Afghanistan and has been launching attacks against Pakistani security forces. The enforcement of stricter border regulations is Pakistan’s strategic move to mitigate the threat posed by the TTP’s activities within Afghanistan. This has led to hundreds of trucks and cargo vehicles being stranded at the border, with the Taliban-led Afghan government responding in kind.

Afghanistan Reacts to Tightened Border Control

Pakistan’s tightening of border control, part of its Border Management policy, has elicited a countermove from the Afghan Taliban authorities, resulting in an escalating situation at the border. The closure of the Torkham crossing, a key juncture between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been due to a dispute over documentation rules for commercial vehicle drivers. Pakistani authorities are now mandating Afghan truck drivers to possess valid passports for entry, leading to a trade shutdown.

Strained Relations and Human Rights Concerns

This development is set against the backdrop of simmering tensions between the two nations, including Pakistan’s expulsion of nearly 1.7 million Afghans and ensuing human rights worries. The article also speaks to the recent visit of Pakistan’s senior politicians to Kabul in an effort to defuse the tensions. As the standoff continues, the global community looks on with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that respects the rights of all involved and contributes to regional stability.

0
Afghanistan Pakistan Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
28 mins ago
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
In a thrilling turn of events, Afghan mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Jawed Basharat is set to face-off against French combatant, Taylor Lapilus, in an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Las Vegas. Slated for Sunday, this bout represents a significant milestone for both fighters. Basharat: An Undefeated Contender Jawed Basharat, an Afghan-born Brit,
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
'Hollywoodgate': A Tale of Taliban's Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan
3 hours ago
'Hollywoodgate': A Tale of Taliban's Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
9 hours ago
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
'Black Gold': A Deep Dive into the Afghan Coal Industry
34 mins ago
'Black Gold': A Deep Dive into the Afghan Coal Industry
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
49 mins ago
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
1 hour ago
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
Latest Headlines
World News
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
7 seconds
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
31 seconds
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
33 seconds
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
36 seconds
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
44 seconds
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
59 seconds
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
3 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
3 mins
West Bengal Congress President Slams State's Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC's Failures
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
52 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app