Afghanistan

Over 500,000 Illegal Immigrants Deported in Massive Repatriation Effort

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Unveiling a massive repatriation effort, a country’s interior ministry reported the deportation of over 500,000 illegal immigrants as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal residency. The initiative, targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghans, followed an ultimatum issued in October 2023 requiring all such individuals to leave the country by October 31. Failure to do so would lead to imprisonment and deportation.

Deportation Drive Amidst Criticism

Despite facing criticism from Afghanistan and human rights groups, the government proceeded with the nationwide campaign. The interior ministry emphasized that this crackdown is not targeted at any specific ethnic group. The majority of those deported are Afghans without legal documentation, but the action has sparked concerns regarding the treatment and rights of these refugees.

Deportation Figures and Remaining Challenges

According to the interior ministry, there are an estimated 1.7 million illegal aliens living in the country, with the majority being Afghans. Out of these, 541,210 have been deported following the cabinet’s approval of the deportation plan. However, approximately 1.15 million still reside in the country without proper documentation. The ministry reiterated ongoing efforts to identify and deport the remaining undocumented individuals.

Regional Breakdown and Future Plans

The repatriation figures include 271,985 people through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 159,161 through Balochistan, and an additional 110,064 based on data from the Integrated Border Management System. Advocacy groups and Afghan applicants have raised concerns, alleging that the deportation drive has forcibly repatriated Afghans awaiting resettlement in the United States. The interior ministry’s report underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of illegal immigration while acknowledging the need for continuous efforts to manage and repatriate individuals without proper documentation.

Afghanistan Pakistan Refugees
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

