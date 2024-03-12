Over 2000 Afghan Refugees Return from Iran, Face Employment Crisis in Herat

On March 10, a notable influx of Afghan refugees returned from Iran, either voluntarily or through expulsion, marking a significant event as they crossed back into their homeland through the Islam Qala port in Herat province. The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees reported that the group consisted of families, single individuals, and 29 unaccompanied minors, highlighting the diverse demographic facing Afghanistan's ongoing employment and resettlement challenges.

Background and Current Challenges

The return of 2,103 Afghan refugees from Iran signals a continuing pattern of repatriation amid escalating concerns over employment scarcity in Afghanistan. This situation is exacerbated by the country's strained relations with neighboring Iran, where Afghan refugees often seek refuge and work. Despite the efforts of organizations like AAR Japan, which is actively involved in providing support for returnees in Afghanistan through various projects, the lack of sufficient employment opportunities remains a pressing issue for the newly returned Afghans.

Impact on Local Communities

The influx of returnees places additional pressure on Afghanistan's already fragile economic state, particularly in Herat province, which serves as a major entry point for returning migrants. Local communities, struggling with their economic conditions, are now faced with the task of integrating these returnees, who arrive with hopes of rebuilding their lives but find limited opportunities for employment. This scenario underscores the urgent need for comprehensive support systems to aid these individuals in their reintegration process.

Looking Forward

As Afghanistan grapples with the challenge of reintegrating its citizens returning from Iran, the international community's role becomes increasingly critical. Support from external organizations and the implementation of effective resettlement programs are essential for mitigating the impact of this crisis. The ongoing situation in Herat province serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between migration, employment, and economic stability in post-conflict societies.