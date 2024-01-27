Noted Afghan Quran Reciter, Qari Barakatullah Saleem, Passes Away

Qari Barakatullah Saleem, a celebrated Afghan Quran reciter, has passed away in Kabul due to illness. His demise comes shortly after his return from Pakistan, where he had been grappling with sickness. The news of Saleem's death has been met with profound sorrow by his family, students, and members of the Islamic community, including the Islamic Emirate and religious scholars in Afghanistan.

Legacy of a Quranic Maestro

Saleem's departure is a notable loss to the religious community, considering his remarkable contributions. His journey with the Holy Quran started at the tender age of nine when he began memorizing and reciting the sacred text. This early immersion in the study of the Quran set the foundation for a career marked by significant achievements, including winning first place eight times in the International Quran Recital Competition. These victories are a testament to Saleem's mastery of Quranic recitation and his dedication to the discipline.

Teacher of Tarteel and Tajwid

Saleem's expertise extended beyond recitation. He was revered as a teacher of Tarteel and Tajwid, disciplines that emphasize proper Quranic recitation and pronunciation. His commitment to teaching these skills was unwavering, spanning many years and impacting countless students. His dedication to serving his compatriots was highlighted by his students and peers, who often praised Saleem's deep understanding of the Quran and his ability to impart this knowledge to others.

Remembering Qari Barakatullah Saleem

As news of Saleem's death spread, tributes flooded in from those who admired and respected him. His family, students, and the wider Islamic community mourn the loss of a man who dedicated his life to the service of the Holy Quran and the propagation of its teachings. His legacy, however, lives on in the hearts and minds of those he touched with his recitations and teachings. Despite the sadness that accompanies his passing, there is comfort in the knowledge that Saleem's contributions to the Islamic community will continue to inspire and educate future generations.