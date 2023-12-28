en English
Afghanistan

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:33 am EST
Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

An Afghan businessman has injected a million-dollar lifeblood into the Kunduz province of Afghanistan, creating an oasis of economic hope in the form of a camel farm. Nestled in the forests of the Amu River Sher Khan Bandar area, in the Imam Sahib district, the farm now stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit, housing 500 camels from diverse origins such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Camels: A Lucrative Commodity

The camels, far from being mere desert dwellers, are now a source of economic resurgence for the region. Primed for export to countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where the demand for these stoic creatures reaches a fever pitch, they are a potential goldmine. With prices soaring as high as twenty thousand dollars per camel, this venture promises to be a profitable endeavor. The workers at the farm, too, have seen their fortunes transform for the better, with the farm’s operations contributing to their improved economic situation.

Government Support and Future Plans

The Kunduz Department of Agriculture and Livestock has embraced this initiative with open arms. They see in it a beacon of economic development and have expressed their support for the project, encouraging more investors to follow suit and invest in the area. The camel farm stands as a symbol of agricultural innovation and economic resilience.

Challenges and Vision

However, the road to success is not without its hurdles. The export sector faces challenges, particularly with Afghan camels being exported under the name of Iran. Yet, the farm’s owner is undeterred. He harbors ambitious plans to swell the camel population to 2,000 and to establish a camel milk processing plant. This vision paints a picture of a prospering agricultural and economic landscape in the Kunduz province, a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Afghanistan Agriculture Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

