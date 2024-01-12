en English
Afghanistan

Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader’s Health Concerns; Taiwan’s Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju’s

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
In a significant seismic event, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a significant depth of 201 kilometers (124.9 miles), potentially mitigating the level of destruction and likelihood of casualties on the surface, although the tremors were widely felt. The varying impact on local structures and populations necessitates comprehensive assessments of damage and appropriate response efforts.

Counterfeit Dow Chemical Product in Pakistan Raises Concerns

In related news, a batch of contaminated propylene glycol solvent, falsely labeled as a product of Dow Chemical Thailand, was confiscated by Pakistan’s drug regulatory authority. This incident underscores the growing concerns about regulatory oversight and the integrity of supply chains in the region.

Russian Tourists to Enter North Korea Amid Pandemic

Meanwhile, a group from Russia is reportedly poised to become the first known tourists entering North Korea since the country enforced pandemic-related border lockdowns in early 2020. This development hints at a potential easing of restrictions in North Korea, which has upheld strict controls to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese Leader’s Health Concerns Affect Diplomatic Engagements

In Vietnam, the head of the nation’s Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, is expected to skip an upcoming state visit from a foreign leader due to health concerns. The timing of this absence relative to such visits is noteworthy.

Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure Post-Elections

Additionally, Taiwan’s government has voiced concerns that China may attempt to exert pressure on the island following its presidential elections. Officials anticipate potential Chinese military maneuvers near Taiwan in the spring, likely intensifying tensions between the two governments.

Red Sea Conflict and U.S. Inflation Data Impact Asian Markets

Elsewhere, Asian markets witnessed restrained activity as a mounting conflict in the Red Sea region triggered surging oil prices. Moreover, U.S. inflation data, slightly higher than expected, did not sway investor expectations about potential early and aggressive interest rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe.

BlackRock Adjusts Valuation of Byju’s Investment

On the corporate front, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, dramatically reduced its investment valuation in Byju’s, an Indian education tech startup, from $22 billion to a mere $1 billion. This significant revision reflects a major reevaluation of Byju’s worth, pointing to broader concerns around valuation in the tech startup sector.

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

