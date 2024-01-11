en English
Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan: Global Aid Pours In

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan: Global Aid Pours In

A daunting 6.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled Afghanistan, causing significant damage and widespread distress. The seismic event was experienced across the region, extending its tremors to neighboring countries. As reports of casualties and infrastructure damage are beginning to come to light, rescue and emergency services have been swiftly deployed to the affected areas. International aid organizations are on high alert, ready to provide necessary assistance. The epicenter of the quake was located in a mountainous area, which has intensified the challenges faced by rescue operations. Local authorities have been encouraging the populace to maintain calm and adhere to safety guidelines as aftershocks are anticipated. This catastrophe has provoked a global surge of support and pledges of humanitarian aid to assist the impacted communities.

Quake’s Epicenter and Extended Effects

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.2, struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, spreading damage far and wide. The quake’s depth was calculated to be 201 km (124.9 miles). The international community felt the tremble, with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reporting a significant earthquake measuring 6.4 in Afghanistan, and the shockwaves felt in neighboring countries.

Anticipating Aftershocks, Ensuring Safety

Large swaths of Afghanistan and Pakistan have felt the quake’s repercussions, and the anticipation of aftershocks has put the region on high alert. The IRC has expressed its deep concern about the humanitarian response in Afghanistan, a nation already grappling with the repercussions of conflict, climate change, and economic crises.

The IRC’s Role and Response

Having been operational in Afghanistan since 1988, the IRC has been providing various forms of aid to local communities and has quickly mobilized in response to this latest disaster. The organization also initiated operations in Pakistan in 1980 in response to the influx of Afghan refugees, offering essential services to both the refugee population and host communities. This earthquake has only heightened the urgency and importance of their work in the region.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

