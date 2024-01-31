Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan: Trade Relations and Humanitarian Cooperation in Focus

In the heart of Central Asia, a business forum has just kicked off in Kazakhstan's capital. The three-day event is a clear demonstration of Kazakhstan's intent to bolster its relationship with Afghanistan, focusing on trade, humanitarian cooperation, and regional transport connectivity. Kazakhstan, home to over 40 million people, is eyeing Afghanistan as a crucial market, particularly for its food products, which make up a substantial portion of its exports.

Trade Relations on the Rise

In the past year alone, the mutual trade volume between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan saw an impressive growth, nearly doubling from the previous year to reach close to $1 billion. The countries' commercial relationship is further strengthened by the existence of more than 50 Kazakh-Afghan joint enterprises operating within Kazakhstan. These joint ventures are predominantly active in the trade sector and are continuously looking to expand partnerships, especially in the supply of non-oil products such as confectionery, fertilizers, and sunflower oil.

Afghanistan's Strategic Role

Afghanistan's geographical position as a transit territory is central to the relationship, offering Kazakhstan access to South Asian markets. There are initiatives in the pipeline to develop transport and logistics routes through Afghanistan, which will significantly enhance trade and transit capacities in the region. Among these initiatives is the proposed extension of the trans-Afghan railway which aims to link several countries and improve regional connectivity.

Call for International Support

At the helm of these efforts is President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has urged the international community to support Afghanistan in overcoming its humanitarian crisis. He proposed establishing a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty to foster cooperation and development. Kazakhstan has already made significant contributions to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, affirming its commitment to regional stability and development.