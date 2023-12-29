Kazakhstan Removes Taliban from Banned List: A Shift in Diplomatic Relations

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan has removed the Islamic Emirate, commonly known as the Taliban, from its list of banned groups. This development was disclosed during a high-profile meeting between Alim Khan Yasin Galdiev, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Afghanistan, and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan.

Aligning with UN Precedent

Kazakhstan’s decision to exclude the Taliban from its list of banned organizations is in line with the United Nations’ (UN) stance. The Taliban, which regained control of Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops, is not listed on the UN Security Council’s list of terrorist organizations. As such, Kazakhstan’s move reflects its commitment to adhere to UN Security Council and General Assembly decisions and resolutions.

Reshaping Relations

This move signals a shift in Kazakhstan’s legal position towards the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. It also indicates a potential normalization of relations between the two nations, despite the international recognition of the Taliban being a contentious issue. During the meeting, Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed the desire for both nations to continue their cooperation across various sectors, hinting at a strengthening diplomatic bond.

Continuing Compliance

The decision to exclude the Taliban from the list of banned organizations came after routine revisions of Kazakhstan’s national list of prohibited terrorist organizations, as stated by Aibek Smadyarov, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. Smadyarov emphasized that the country will continue to abide by the decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

This development marks a crucial point in the Taliban’s efforts to establish diplomatic relations with various countries, including Kazakhstan. While the Taliban’s international recognition remains debated, the removal from Kazakhstan’s list of banned organizations may pave the way for more countries to reassess their stance towards the group.