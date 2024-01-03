en English
Afghanistan

Kathy Gannon Calls for Re-Engagement in Afghanistan; U.S.’s Ghost Budget for Post-9/11 Wars Under Scrutiny

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Afghanistan’s Ongoing Crisis and the U.S.’s Role

The United States’ policy towards Afghanistan has been a topic of rigorous debate following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2021. The country is currently grappling with a humanitarian crisis, economic decline, and near-collapse of the public health system. As per reports, around 28.3 million people will require urgent humanitarian assistance in 2023, and approximately 17 million are facing acute hunger. Notably, the Taliban’s decree has significantly impacted women’s access to work, exacerbating the crisis.

The U.S.’s Historical Missteps in Afghanistan

Canadian journalist Kathy Gannon, an expert with 34 years of experience covering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has pointed out the consistent pattern of conflict in Afghanistan since 1979 and the subsequent failures of foreign interventions. She criticizes the U.S. strategy of isolating the Taliban to pressure them into enacting reforms such as improving women’s rights and government inclusivity. According to Gannon, this strategy has historically backfired, serving only to further isolate the Afghan people, who feel abandoned and helpless.

Call for Change in U.S. Policy

Gannon advocates for a change in U.S. policy, calling for re-engagement and reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to demonstrate commitment to the Afghan people. She notes that during the Taliban’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, some Taliban members open to international engagement and opposed to foreign fighters in Afghanistan were rebuffed by the U.S., leading to missed opportunities for collaboration. While the U.S. continues to provide significant humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Gannon argues that this alone isn’t enough to help the country progress.

Furthermore, the current public face of the anti-Taliban movement in Afghanistan, including discredited warlords and former generals accused of war crimes, has been criticized. This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, hindering the establishment of a credible opposition to the Taliban.

Ghost Budget and Post 9/11 Wars

The U.S.’s approach to its international conflicts, particularly the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, has been questioned. Critics have noted President Joe Biden’s tendency to ‘hope for the best’ instead of taking decisive action. Moreover, the unprecedented budgetary procedures and financing methods used for the post 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, funded without higher taxes or non-war budget cuts, have been a point of contention. This separate budget, termed the Ghost Budget, enabled successive administrations to conduct wars with limited congressional oversight and minimal transparency, a departure from the funding patterns of previous wars.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

