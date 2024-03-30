Kabul's Major Leap: 165 Projects, 6.4 Billion Afghanis Investment in Infrastructure Development

Kabul Municipality has announced a significant investment in the capital's infrastructure, earmarking 6.4 billion Afghanis for 165 projects in the 1403 solar year. These initiatives, focusing on road reconstruction, canal construction, and green spaces, are set to transform Kabul's landscape, funded entirely by the city's own revenues.

Strategic Investments for Urban Renewal

Nematullah Barakzai, a Kabul Municipality representative, highlighted the commencement of critical road developments, including the second part of Kotel Road and the expansion of Dehmazang to Kote Sangi Road, among others. These developments aim to alleviate congestion and enhance the city's connectivity, with completion targeted by the end of the 1403 solar year.

Community Responses and Adjustments

While Kabul's residents welcome the infrastructure boost, concerns arise among shopkeepers displaced by the construction work. Calls for the establishment of a new commercial center to offset the impact on local businesses have been voiced, underlining the need for balanced urban development that considers the livelihoods of affected individuals.

Previous Efforts and Ongoing Commitment

The Kabul Municipality's announcement builds on prior initiatives, including six major road projects launched with a budget nearing one billion Afghanis. These continuous efforts signify a strong commitment to modernizing Kabul's infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for its residents, and stimulating economic growth.

As Kabul embarks on this ambitious journey of urban renewal, the comprehensive development plan promises to address long-standing challenges while paving the way for a more connected and green capital. The success of these projects could serve as a model for sustainable urban development in other Afghan cities, marking a significant milestone in the country's path towards recovery and prosperity.