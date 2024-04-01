Jawzjan Nomads Appeal for Shelter and Aid Amidst Unemployment and Poverty

In a heartfelt plea from the outskirts of Sheberghan city, the center of Jawzjan province, nomadic families are confronting dire circumstances, grappling with unemployment and a lack of basic amenities. Their call for assistance is directed towards the caretaker government and humanitarian organizations, urging the construction of permanent shelters and the provision of essential services.

Advertisment

Urgent Needs Highlighted

Among the critical demands of the Jawzjan nomads are access to clean drinking water, medical facilities, and educational institutions. "Our demand is that a medical center be built in this area and drinking water be provided for us as no attention has been paid to this place so far," articulated Tawakal Qaryadar, a representative of the nomads. The community's plight is exacerbated by their inability to secure these necessities independently, emphasizing the dire need for government intervention and support from aid agencies.

Government Response

Advertisment

Local authorities in Jawzjan have acknowledged the nomads' predicaments and vowed to take action. Gholam Nabi Samim, the head of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes in Jawzjan, assured that the issues have been communicated to officials and plans are underway to address them. This response marks a beacon of hope for the nomadic families, contrasting the previous government's inaction despite numerous promises.

Community's Plea for Support

The nomads' situation is a testament to the broader challenges faced by displaced communities in Afghanistan, particularly in light of the country's vulnerability to climate change. Their struggle for basic survival necessities underscores the urgent need for comprehensive support and sustainable solutions. As they await the fulfillment of pledges, the Jawzjan nomads' plea for shelter, water, and healthcare remains a pressing humanitarian concern.