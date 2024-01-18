Islamic Emirate's Leader Asserts Better Protection of Women's Rights Under Current Regime

The leader of the Islamic Emirate, Shiekh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has recently released an audio recording asserting that women's rights are better safeguarded under their current Islamic structure, as opposed to previous Afghan administrations. This claim comes amidst a six-principle decree concerning women's rights, which Akhundzada outlines in his address to a gathering of Ulema, or Islamic scholars, in Kandahar.

Advertisment

A New Decree and Its Principles

The six-principle decree includes rules against forced marriage, violation of Mahr (a mandatory gift by the groom to the bride in Islamic marriages), and compulsory marriage of a widow, while asserting women's inheritance rights. The decree is presented as a significant stride in ensuring women's rights under the Islamic Emirate, which the leader claims have been overlooked in past governments.

Acknowledging Differences

Advertisment

Akhundzada acknowledges that the Islamic Emirate's approach to governance, which includes the future enforcement of Sharia hudud—an Islamic system of punishment that includes penalties like public lashing and stoning—is at odds with democratic principles. Despite this, the leader emphasizes that their struggle against Western countries continues, highlighting the ideological divide between the Islamic Emirate and the West.

International Relations and Non-Interference

On international relations, Akhundzada reiterates the Islamic Emirate's intent for amicable political and economic ties, particularly with Islamic nations, and emphasizes non-interference in the affairs of other countries. This diplomatic stance, however, does not extend to the contentious issue of girls' education, which Akhundzada neglects to address in his statements and remains a significant concern for the international community.