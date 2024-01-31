Iran Eyes Opportunity to Strengthen Trade Ties with Afghanistan Amid Dwindling Pakistan Exports

In a strategic move, Iranian officials have identified a dip in Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan as an opportunity for Iran to bolster its trade ties with the war-torn nation. Ahmad Ariafar, the director general of industry, mines, and commerce in Iran's South Khorasan province, has underlined Afghanistan's potential for Iran's technical and engineering services.

Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

These developments arise amid escalating tensions between Iran and Pakistan, particularly in the Balochistan region, where violent incidents have led to casualties on both sides. In one such incident, nine Pakistanis were killed by unidentified armed individuals in Balochistan, Iran, further straining relations between the two neighboring countries.

Impacts of New Visa Requirements

In addition, Pakistan's new visa requirements for Afghan truck drivers led to the closure of the Torkham border gate for over 11 days. This abrupt closure caused substantial financial losses for Afghan traders and has deepened their discouragement.

An Opportunity for Iran

Responding to these events, Jawad Qana'at, the governor of South Khorasan, has announced intentions to maintain the Mahirud border crossing with Afghanistan open round-the-clock to facilitate increased exports. Alireza Khama Zar, the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Birjand, highlighted that South Khorasan exports a variety of goods, including construction materials and food items, to neighboring countries.

Iran and Afghanistan's Trade Relations

Iran continues to be one of Afghanistan's chief trading partners, with recent reports from Taybad city indicating the successful export of approximately 67,000 tons of agricultural products to Afghanistan via the Dogharoun border over the past ten months. As the dynamics in the region evolve, this emerging situation presents a unique opportunity for Iran to enhance its trade relationships and influence in the region.