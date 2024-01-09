en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Iran Closes Borders Amid Unrest, as China’s Influence Grows in the Middle East

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Iran Closes Borders Amid Unrest, as China’s Influence Grows in the Middle East

Iran has sealed its borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan in the aftermath of a devastating twin bombing in Kerman, which claimed at least 89 lives on January 3. The attack was orchestrated during ceremonies marking the fourth anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani’s assassination by a U.S. drone in 2020. The Islamic State (IS) group, a radical extremist organization, has taken responsibility for the bombings.

Increasing Border Security

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced that the Iranian government is escalating security measures at border crossings, following an announcement of numerous arrests in connection with the incident. The response from Afghanistan and Pakistan, neighbors who have previously been accused by Tehran of permitting terrorists to infiltrate the border, has been a condemnation of the attack, but silence on the border closure.

Repercussions on Afghanistan

Aziz Ma’araj, a former Afghan diplomat, and Ahmad Khan Andar, a seasoned Afghan security expert, have voiced their apprehensions about the border closures’ impact on Afghanistan. The regional instability extends beyond Iran. Recent occurrences include a rocket barrage on an Israeli air base, instigated by Hizballah from Lebanon, heightened tensions in the Red Sea, and the unceasing war in Gaza.

China’s Rising Influence

As the Middle East grapples with these crises, China’s role and influence in the region are expanding. Beijing has criticized U.S. policies and offered diplomatic leadership, seizing opportunities to showcase its prowess. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has condemned the Kerman bombings, maintaining ambiguity on other conflicts. This strategic vagueness positions China as a potential peacemaker, while simultaneously advancing its own interests.

China’s diplomatic approach, coupled with its increasing ties with regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia, underline its growing influence. This influence is further manifest in China’s significant energy interests in the region, particularly its oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Iran. As the Middle East continues to be a hotbed of conflict, the world watches as China skillfully navigates its string of strategic partnerships, increasing its footprint in the region.

0
Afghanistan Iran Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
19 mins ago
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a report indicating that Afghanistan is dealing with its most severe drought in 30 years. This marks the third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, which are acutely affecting various sectors across the nation. Afghanistan’s Rising Temperature: A Clear Sign of Climate Change
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
1 hour ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
1 hour ago
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
35 mins ago
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
1 hour ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
1 hour ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
3 mins
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
4 mins
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
5 mins
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
5 mins
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
5 mins
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
6 mins
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
6 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
7 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
9 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
28 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app