Iran Closes Borders Amid Unrest, as China’s Influence Grows in the Middle East

Iran has sealed its borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan in the aftermath of a devastating twin bombing in Kerman, which claimed at least 89 lives on January 3. The attack was orchestrated during ceremonies marking the fourth anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani’s assassination by a U.S. drone in 2020. The Islamic State (IS) group, a radical extremist organization, has taken responsibility for the bombings.

Increasing Border Security

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced that the Iranian government is escalating security measures at border crossings, following an announcement of numerous arrests in connection with the incident. The response from Afghanistan and Pakistan, neighbors who have previously been accused by Tehran of permitting terrorists to infiltrate the border, has been a condemnation of the attack, but silence on the border closure.

Repercussions on Afghanistan

Aziz Ma’araj, a former Afghan diplomat, and Ahmad Khan Andar, a seasoned Afghan security expert, have voiced their apprehensions about the border closures’ impact on Afghanistan. The regional instability extends beyond Iran. Recent occurrences include a rocket barrage on an Israeli air base, instigated by Hizballah from Lebanon, heightened tensions in the Red Sea, and the unceasing war in Gaza.

China’s Rising Influence

As the Middle East grapples with these crises, China’s role and influence in the region are expanding. Beijing has criticized U.S. policies and offered diplomatic leadership, seizing opportunities to showcase its prowess. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has condemned the Kerman bombings, maintaining ambiguity on other conflicts. This strategic vagueness positions China as a potential peacemaker, while simultaneously advancing its own interests.

China’s diplomatic approach, coupled with its increasing ties with regional players like Iran and Saudi Arabia, underline its growing influence. This influence is further manifest in China’s significant energy interests in the region, particularly its oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Iran. As the Middle East continues to be a hotbed of conflict, the world watches as China skillfully navigates its string of strategic partnerships, increasing its footprint in the region.