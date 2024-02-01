IOM Reignites DTM Flow Monitoring Activities at Afghanistan's Borders

In a strategic move to grapple with changing migratory patterns, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Afghanistan has restarted its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring activities as of the start of 2024. This initiative focuses on shedding light on the mobility dynamics at Afghanistan's borders with Iran and Pakistan.

Reviving the DTM Flow Monitoring Activities

The resumption of the DTM Flow Monitoring activities began on January 10, 2024, with field teams deployed across four significant border crossings. The teams are tasked with two main exercises: Flow Monitoring Counting (FMC) and Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS).

The FMC involves enumerating all individuals crossing the border - those leaving as well as those returning to Afghanistan. This exercise helps assess the volume of movement across these borders. With the FMS, the teams carry out surveys on a random selection of individuals. They gather data on their demographic profiles, the reasons prompting their migration, and any potential vulnerabilities they might be exposed to.

Insights from IOM Data Sources

The insights presented are a result of the meticulous collation of data from various IOM sources. These include the Cross-Border Post-Arrival Humanitarian Assistance (CB-PAHA) program and the DTM of both Afghanistan and Pakistan. The data covers the period from January 21 to 27, 2024.

Data Collection Methodology

The last section of the report elaborates on the methodology employed for data collection. This crucial detail adds credibility to the findings and allows for a comprehensive understanding of the migration patterns at the Afghanistan borders.

The IOM's resumption of DTM Flow Monitoring activities is an essential step in understanding and addressing the evolving migration trends in Afghanistan, particularly at its borders with neighboring countries Iran and Pakistan. It is a testament to the IOM's commitment to understanding and addressing migratory trends and vulnerabilities, thereby contributing to global discussions on migration and border management.