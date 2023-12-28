en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:45 am EST
Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

In a testament to Indonesia’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and contributing to human development, the country’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, has extended a warm welcome to 11 Afghan students at Universitas Islam International Indonesia. The students, recipients of scholarships provided by the Indonesian government, arrived on December 27, symbolizing a bright beacon of hope for a better future in Afghanistan undergirded by education.

Indonesia’s Stance on Afghan Education

Indonesia’s scholarship initiative for Afghan students is a fundamental part of its broader foreign policy goals. The country prioritizes the provision of educational opportunities to individuals hailing from conflict-ridden regions like Afghanistan. This approach aligns with the country’s dedication to nurturing goodwill and understanding among nations, with education serving as a powerful catalyst for change.

Education: A Tool for Change

Reiterating Indonesia’s commitment, Marsudi’s statement underscores the importance of education as a vital building block for a more promising future in Afghanistan. Access to quality education has the potential to unlock opportunities, empower individuals, and ultimately, pave the way for national development and stability. In a region that has been marred by conflict and instability, Indonesia’s efforts underscore the transformative power of education in shaping the future of nations.

Western Powers under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, Afghan activist Rita Safi criticizes Western governments for their lack of support to women from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. She mourns the loss of her sister, Frozan, a staunch defender of women’s rights, who was killed by the Taliban. Safi, along with other Afghan women, sought asylum in France, leaving behind many Afghan women still in Pakistan who remain at risk of deportation, their hopes for support from Western nations unfulfilled. This situation reveals a stark contrast in the international approach towards Afghanistan, highlighting the urgency for comprehensive support and solidarity.

As the world grapples with complex humanitarian crises, the story of Indonesia’s support for Afghan students and Safi’s plea for international assistance paints a vivid picture of both hope and despair. The ongoing efforts from nations like Indonesia and the challenges faced by individuals like Safi underline the importance of a global approach that prioritizes human development, education, and international cooperation.

0
Afghanistan Education Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By BNN Correspondents

DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

By Muhammad Jawad

Russia’s deputy minister of interior praises IEA for its fight against drugs

By Muhammad Jawad

WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty- ...
@Afghanistan · 2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty- ...
heart comment 0
First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to survivors

By Muhammad Jawad

First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to survivors
Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards
Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan
Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Star Hina Khan Hospitalized due to Persistent High Fever
41 seconds
TV Star Hina Khan Hospitalized due to Persistent High Fever
Free Vaccinations at Community Pharmacies: A New Dawn for Australian Healthcare
1 min
Free Vaccinations at Community Pharmacies: A New Dawn for Australian Healthcare
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
2 mins
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
2 mins
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
2 mins
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
3 mins
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
3 mins
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
4 mins
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
9 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app