India Reinstates Diplomatic Mission in Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Crisis

In a significant move, India has reinstated its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan by deploying a technical team in Kabul. This decision comes nearly a year after the Taliban's ascension to power in August 2021 led to the shutdown of the Indian embassy and the subsequent evacuation of all its diplomats.

Advertisment

Re-engagement, Not Recognition

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced this decision, stating that the team is currently stationed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul. The primary objective behind this action is to monitor and coordinate the humanitarian assistance that India is providing to Afghanistan. However, the MEA clarified that this does not imply official recognition of the Taliban regime. India's engagement with Afghanistan will strictly adhere to the limits of this humanitarian objective.

The Historical and Civilizational Ties

Advertisment

Emphasizing the deep-seated historical and civilizational ties that India shares with the Afghan people, the MEA stated that the current engagement is a continuation of the support extended to the Afghan populace. The return of Indian diplomats to Kabul is viewed as a significant step towards strengthening these ties, especially considering the circumstances under which the embassy was closed.

Afghanistan Embassy in India

Interestingly, the Afghanistan Embassy in India had announced in October 2021 that it would cease operations due to a lack of support from the host government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and a reduction in personnel and resources. The embassy, led by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government, continued to operate even after the Taliban's takeover.