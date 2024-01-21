India Invites Taliban Envoy to Republic Day Reception: A Diplomatic Gesture or Policy Shift?

India's invitation to Taliban envoy, Badruddin Haqqani, to attend the Republic Day reception in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sparked a debate, causing ripples in diplomatic circles. Despite the ensuing controversy, government officials have defended the move, asserting that it is a routine diplomatic gesture and does not indicate a shift in India's policy towards the Taliban.

Routine Diplomatic Gesture or a Shift in Stance?

The invitation was sent out to all diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE, excluding Pakistan, with whom India has severed diplomatic ties. Significantly, the invitation extended by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi was carefully addressed to the envoy of the "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" rather than the Islamic Emirate, subtly underlining India's unwavering recognition of the Republic's flag over the Taliban's.

Controversy Surrounds the Invitation

The decision to invite Haqqani, a former member of the notorious Haqqani network held responsible for past terror attacks on Indian missions, has sparked criticism within the Indian diplomatic community. The Afghan Ambassador to Sri Lanka has joined the chorus of disapproval, urging India to resist any move towards normalizing relations with the Taliban.

Global Recognition of Taliban Regime

No country has officially recognized the Taliban regime so far. However, China recently made a bold move by accepting a Taliban appointee as a fully accredited Ambassador. Amidst this backdrop, the Ministry of External Affairs has kept mum, refraining from commenting on whether Indian embassies in other countries would extend similar invitations to Taliban-appointed envoys.

The invitation to Haqqani reflects India's continued engagement with the Taliban, illustrating the country's attempts to navigate the complexities of the regional geopolitical landscape while maintaining its commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan.