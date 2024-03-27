IEA leader approves law on handling complaints

Officials from the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice, and Hearing Complaints announced a significant legal development on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the Islamic Emirate's approach to governance and public interaction. Sayed Ali Sediqullah, the deputy for hearing complaints within the ministry, revealed the approval of a comprehensive law dedicated to handling complaints, comprising two chapters and 23 articles. This new legislation mandates the establishment of a dedicated space for the public to voice their grievances freely, promising a new era of accessibility and responsiveness from the government.

Building Bridges Through Legislation

According to Deputy Sediqullah, the law's primary goal is to mend the rift between the government and its citizens by providing a systematic and transparent mechanism for complaint registration and resolution. "With this law, the gap between us and the people will be bridged; the tears of the oppressed will be wiped away; the property, life, and dignity of the poor, destitute and oppressed people will be protected," he emphasized during the announcement. This move is seen as a strategic effort to bolster public trust and ensure the protection of fundamental rights within the Islamic Emirate.

Enhancing Accessibility and Inclusivity

In a notable stride towards inclusivity and accessibility, the ministry has introduced several measures to facilitate the complaint registration process. A specialized area has been allocated for women to file their complaints, addressing the unique challenges they face and ensuring their concerns are heard and acted upon. Furthermore, the establishment of a round-the-clock hotline service signifies the ministry's commitment to being reachable at all times, allowing citizens to register their complaints without the constraints of time or location. Over the past year, the ministry has successfully addressed 1,700 complaints, showcasing a significant capacity for handling and resolving public grievances.

A Step Forward Amidst Challenges

This legislative advancement occurs against a backdrop of broader socio-political challenges facing the Islamic Emirate, including the recent extension of a freeze on Afghanistan's foreign reserves by international actors. Such measures have heightened the urgency for internal reforms and initiatives aimed at improving governance and public welfare. The new law on handling complaints represents a critical step towards establishing a more accountable and responsive government, with a clear focus on safeguarding the interests and dignity of the most vulnerable segments of society.

As the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice, and Hearing Complaints embarks on implementing this landmark legislation, the eyes of the world, as well as the hopes of the Afghan people, are firmly fixed on the potential transformations it promises. By bridging the gap between the government and its citizens, this law not only aims to enhance the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Islamic Emirate's governance but also to foster a culture of dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding. As these efforts unfold, the true impact of the law on the lives of the Afghan people and the broader trajectory of the Islamic Emirate's governance will be keenly observed and analyzed.